BDO $1.3B ESOP Fight Dismissed On Standing Grounds

By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 19, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class action against BDO USA alleging the accounting and tax advisory firm's $1.3 billion deal to create an employee stock ownership plan violated federal benefits law, holding the worker who sued couldn't show that the transaction injured him....
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