4 Justices Sit Out Appeal, Leaving Copyright Ruling Intact

By Ivan Moreno ( October 19, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left intact a far-reaching Fifth Circuit ruling holding that U.S. copyright termination can recapture foreign rights conveyed in a worldwide grant, not by denying an appeal from major music publishers, but because four justices sat out and left the court without enough members to hear the case....
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