FTC Sues To Block Playground Equipment Deal

By Matthew Perlman ( October 19, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block private equity-backed playground equipment maker PlayPower's planned acquisition of rival BCI Burke, alleging the move will drive up prices while decreasing quality and innovation....
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