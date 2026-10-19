Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nike Seeks Quick Appeal In Misleading Email Promo Suit

By Gina Kim ( October 19, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Nike has asked a Washington state judge for permission to immediately appeal her decision refusing to end a proposed class action alleging it spammed customers' inboxes with emails containing misleading discount subject lines, a move that Nike says could affect over 200 similar pending cases with no-injury claims. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies