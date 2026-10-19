Ex-OpenAI Engineer Must Stay In Custody In Recording Case

By Hailey Konnath ( October 19, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The former OpenAI product team engineer accused of hiding a secret recording device in an executive conference room has been ordered to stay behind bars after prosecutors argued he has "considerable resources and ties to Saudi Arabia," according to news reports and the government's motion for detention....
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