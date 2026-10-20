Zymergen Investors Win Final OK Of $125M IPO Deal

By Sydney Price ( October 20, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Investors in the now-defunct biotechnology company Zymergen received final approval of their $125 million deal ending claims that the company misled shareholders ahead of its initial public offering, while plaintiffs' attorneys also had their fee request approved. ...
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