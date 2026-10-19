Ex-Josh Cellars Prez Can Keep Litigation Funding Out Of Trial
By Hailey Konnath ( October 19, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut judge on Monday refused to allow companies behind the Josh Cellars wine brand to introduce an ex-president's alleged litigation funding deals during an upcoming trademark royalties trial, finding that the agreements aren't relevant to his $4 million contract and fiduciary duty claims against his former employers....
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