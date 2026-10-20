TQL Seeks Ax Of Trucking Cos.' RICO Suit Over Lost Bids
By Linda Chiem ( October 20, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Total Quality Logistics LLC has asked a Texas federal judge to reject a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit from family-owned trucking companies accusing it of steering long-haul shipments to illegal "fly-by-night" or "chameleon" carriers and muscling out legitimate trucking companies....
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