Delta Accused Of Wage Abuse By Calif. Flight Attendants

By Gina Kim ( October 19, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. cheated nonexempt flight attendants out of overtime wages by failing to compensate them for time they spent undergoing security checks, yearly staff training, preparing aircraft for boarding, cleaning planes and other work-related duties, alleges a proposed class action lodged Friday in California state court....
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