Medical Device Co. Beats Investors' Alleged Demand Drop Suit

By Sydney Price ( October 20, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a proposed shareholder class action alleging medical device maker Integer Holdings Corp. hid plummeting demand for cardiac devices and misled investors about its overall growth, concluding that the allegations do not suggest its disclosures in 2024 and 2025 were untrue or deceptive....
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