Eton Park, Petersen Can't Keep Argentina Docs In $16B Case

By Caroline Simson ( October 20, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Former minority shareholders in Argentine oil and gas company YPF have been barred from retaining discovery obtained in a New York court case as they pursue an investor-state claim against Argentina over a since-overturned $16 billion judgment, according to a Monday court order....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.