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GAO Says Warranty Gaps Reasonably Sank $5M Roofing Bid

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 20, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has said the Air Force reasonably rejected a Texas company's $5.1 million bid for roofing repairs and replacements over concerns about warranty coverage for hail and wind damage, denying a protest the company filed....

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