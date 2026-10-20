Baby Food Makers Beat Autism Claims In MDL

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 20, 2026, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A mother who claims her child's autism was caused by heavy metal exposure from baby foods made by major companies, including Gerber, Beech-Nut and Walmart, saw her core claims ended when a California federal judge ruled that parents in the broader multidistrict litigation couldn't prove the products caused the disorder....
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