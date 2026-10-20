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FBI, FTC Tip Sites Vulnerable To Spying, Sen. Wyden Warns

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 20, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission's online tip lines and other government websites are vulnerable to spying, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a letter urging the executive branch to upgrade security technology for the websites....

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