Colo. Defense Co. Hid Pentagon Funding Cut In IPO, Suit Says

By Zach Dupont ( October 20, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- An aerospace and defense company was hit with a proposed securities class action in Colorado federal court Monday alleging the company misrepresented its performance and hid the government's decision to pull funding, leading to the company's stock value plummeting to more than 80% below its IPO price....
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