Magellan, Powder Springs To Pay $20M To End Sunoco IP Suit
By Elliot Weld ( October 20, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Energy infrastructure firm Magellan Midstream Partners LP and Powder Springs Logistics have agreed to pay $20.3 million to resolve a judgment against them after a jury trial loss in a patent infringement case brought in Delaware federal court by Sunoco related to gasoline blending patents....
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