Sher Tremonte Exiting Defense Of Combs In Abuse Civil Suits

By Pete Brush ( October 20, 2026, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge gave Sher Tremonte LLP leave to stop representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in two private sexual abuse damages cases Tuesday, bringing to at least three such matters the litigation boutique has dropped in New York citing communication breakdown and nonpayment....
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