Catholic Scholars, Ex-Nat'l Security Officials Back Anthropic

By Jared Foretek ( October 20, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Former CIA Director Leon Panetta, ex-national security officials and Catholic theologians on Tuesday all urged the full D.C. Circuit to rehear Anthropic's challenge to the Trump administration's decision to designate the company a supply chain risk, claiming that the company's position strengthens the U.S. government's global edge in artificial intelligence and conforms with Catholic teaching....
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