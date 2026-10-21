Gemini Says Crypto Downturn Sank Stock Post-IPO, Not Fraud

By Sydney Price ( October 21, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange operator Gemini Space Station Inc. and some of its current and former executives and directors, including founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, say an overall downturn in the cryptocurrency market is responsible for the exchange operator's plans to shift focus to the prediction market, and the risk of the shift was fully disclosed to investors....
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