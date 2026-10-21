AT&T Asks To Be Freed From California Landline Obligations

By Nadia Dreid ( October 21, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- AT&T says it only needs a "modest extension" of the permission the Federal Communications Commission has already given the telecom titan in order to drop its remaining copper line services in California, something state regulators have refused to give the company permission to do....
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