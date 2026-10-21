States Rip OCC's 'Beltway-Centric' Bid To Move Escrow Suit

By Jon Hill ( October 21, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- An Oregon-led coalition of states is pushing back on a U.S. banking regulator's bid to throw out or transfer the coalition's lawsuit over the regulator's new rules that block their interest-on-escrow laws, arguing its "Beltway-centric view of the world" doesn't mean they were wrong to sue in Portland....
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