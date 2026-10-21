Zillow Seeks Dismissal Of Fresh TCPA Class Action Over Texts

By Ben Adlin ( October 21, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The same day a California woman filed a proposed class action accusing Zillow of sending consumers unwanted text messages in violation of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the real estate listings giant urged the court to dismiss the case, arguing that the texts weren't prohibited "phone calls" and were merely informational....
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