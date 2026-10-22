Notice Flaws Sink Malawi Bid To Enforce $8.6M Award
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 22, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to confirm an $8.6 million arbitral award a Malawi telecommunications regulator secured against Precisely Software Inc. after finding that it failed to do enough to notify the U.S. company of the arbitration proceedings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.