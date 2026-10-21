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Deal Staves Off Trial In Snapchat Speed Filter Suit

By David Aaro ( October 21, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Snapchat's parent company and a Georgia man who alleged the app's speed filter feature contributed to a 2015 car wreck that left him seriously injured have reached a settlement, according to a court filing that came two weeks before their legal battle was slated for trial....

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