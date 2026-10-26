DC Circ. Ruling Clarifies Standards For Buy America Waivers

By Todd Overman ( October 26, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit recently upheld a Federal Railroad Administration Buy America waiver permitting Brightline West to purchase two foreign-manufactured high-speed trains for a multibillion-dollar passenger rail project connecting Las Vegas and Southern California. Although the ruling allows the waiver to stand, the court's analysis offers guidance for domestic manufacturers, federal funding recipients and agencies administering Buy America requirements....
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