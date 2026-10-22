EMortgage Seeks Exit From Proposed Text Ads Class Action
By Isaac Monterose ( October 22, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lender eMortgage Funding LLC has urged a Washington federal court to dismiss a proposed class action that accuses the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and state law by sending unwanted advertising texts and calls to consumers....
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