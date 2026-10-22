9th Circ. Affirms Verdict Clearing Shyamalan Of Infringement

By Elliot Weld ( October 22, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a jury's decision clearing Apple Inc. and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan of allegations that they stole an independent filmmaker's work for the Apple TV show "Servant," rejecting arguments of improper jury instructions....
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