NBA Bettor Pleads Out, Rozier And Pal Seek Separate Trials
By Stewart Bishop ( October 22, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Missouri gambler accused of conspiring to rig prop bets and to rip off unsuspecting players in mafia-backed poker games with basketball luminaries admitted guilt in both cases Thursday, while former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and his childhood friend and co-defendant are seeking separate trials in the betting action....
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