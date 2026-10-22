Domino's Must Face Investor Suit Over Overseas Growth

By Hailey Konnath ( October 22, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge Thursday refused to throw out a proposed securities class action against Domino's Pizza Inc., finding that the investor plaintiff has adequately alleged that the pizza chain knew a major franchisee would underperform when the company made positive, forward-looking statements to shareholders....
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