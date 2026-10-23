Colorado Excavation Co. Sues Attys Over Invalid $3.7M Lien

By Rachel Konieczny ( October 23, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Three Colorado law firms and their attorneys engaged in professional negligence by failing to timely file a valid lien statement for a former client seeking to obtain more than $3.7 million from a customer for its excavation services, a Colorado excavation company alleged in state court....
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