A Defense Attorney Playbook For Challenging Flock Evidence

By Tamar Lerer ( November 2, 2026, 1:36 PM EST) -- There are reportedly close to 150,000 automated license plate readers, or ALPR — cameras that record a snapshot of every passing vehicle — in the U.S., the vast majority of which are manufactured by Flock Safety.[1] Flock reportedly partners with over 5,000 law enforcement agencies in 49 states.[2]...
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