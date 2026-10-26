Boeing Door Plug Plaintiffs Say No Doubts On Defect, Notice

By Mike Curley ( October 26, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Passengers who were aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 when its door plug blew out are asking a Washington state court to grant summary judgment on the issues of product defect and The Boeing Co.'s notice of foreseeable risk, saying Boeing's own admissions remove any dispute about those issues....
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