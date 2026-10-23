Del. Chancery OKs $250M Activision Settlement, $60M Fees

By Jarek Rutz ( October 23, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp.'s $250 million settlement of stockholder claims stemming from its $75.4 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. won Delaware Chancery Court approval Friday, as the chancellor rejected an investment fund's attempt to preserve a separate federal securities suit and awarded $60 million in attorney fees....
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