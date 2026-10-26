Attys Seek $20M Award For $59M Fragrance Price-Fix Deals
By Nadia Dreid ( October 26, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Fragrance ingredient buyers and the attorneys who helped them secure $59 million in price-fixing settlements are now asking a New Jersey federal court for final approval and the green light to set aside a third of those funds for legal counsel....
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