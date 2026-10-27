Calif. Tribe Says State Must Face Gaming Compact Challenge

By Crystal Owens ( October 27, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is fighting a bid by Gov. Gavin Newsom to dismiss its challenge to a Class III gaming compact, telling the court it has paid millions of dollars into four funds under the agreement and faces paying much more over the next 16 years....
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