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Google Class Attys Get $2M In $8.25M Kids' App Tracking Deal

By Allison Grande ( October 27, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded class counsel just over $2 million in fees and expenses as part of an $8.25 million deal to resolve a proposed class action accusing Google of surreptitiously tracking children's online activity, despite expressing "some concern" that the rates and hours billed by one plaintiffs' firm was "excessive" and rejecting some of the firm's travel expenses. ...

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