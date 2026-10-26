Buzbee Fights $2.5M Fee Bids In Dismissed Conspiracy Suits
By Lynn LaRowe ( October 26, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Prominent Houston plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee has urged a Texas state court to reject what he called the "incredible sum" of roughly $2.5 million in combined attorney fees sought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and a Mississippi lawyer after defeating claims that they conspired with rapper Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter to retaliate against Buzbee and two of his former clients....
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