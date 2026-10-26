DOD, Navy Close $1.7B Deal To Modernize Sailor Housing
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 26, 2026, 11:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said it has closed a $1.7 billion deal with Hunt Military Communities that will provide modernized housing for thousands of sailors in the Hampton Roads region in southeast Virginia....
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