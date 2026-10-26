Data-Scraping Co. Says Reddit Must Face Counterclaims

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 26, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A data-scraping company accused of acting like "would-be bank robbers" in taking in copyrighted data from Reddit that is then used to train AI said in a brief defending its antitrust counterclaims that the content in question actually belongs to Reddit users, and that Reddit anticompetitively restricts access to it....
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