Empery Faces Limited Restrictions In ATG Proxy Fight
By Jarek Rutz ( October 26, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court ruled Monday that Empery Digital Inc. must provide activist investor ATG Capital Opportunities Fund LP five business days' notice before taking certain major corporate actions while the parties fight over a disputed board seat, rejecting broader restrictions that could give ATG outsized influence over the company's operations....
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