Feds Face Uphill Climb To Set Aside 20K Ballots In Calif.

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 28, 2026, 12:25 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Tuesday he'll deny the Trump administration's request for an order requiring California to set aside mail-in ballots for some 20,000 voters the federal government says are "likely" noncitizens, noting that the government can prosecute any illegal voters before California's Dec. 3 ballot cure deadline....
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