Anthropic's 'Existential Risks' Warning Sets Stage For AI IPOs
By Sarah Jarvis ( October 27, 2026, 11:32 PM EDT) -- Anthropic PBC's registration statement includes more than 90 pages of risk disclosures for prospective investors ahead of the Claude developer's planned public offering, including "existential risks to humanity" posed by advanced artificial intelligence and a corporate governance structure the company warns may make it difficult for voting shareholders to replace directors and managers....
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