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Md. Cannabis Co. Ordered To Pay $2M Over Unpaid Fees

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 27, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Baltimore-based Evermore Cannabis Co. must pay a $1.98 million arbitration award levied against it after it was found to have intentionally dodged fees it promised to pay to a capital advisory firm as part of a contract that helped the marijuana cultivator secure loans, a California state court judge has ruled....

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