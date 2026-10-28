Ex-Eletson Gas Exec Looks To Nix Bankruptcy Sanctions

By Emily Lever ( October 28, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A former executive at Eletson Gas urged a New York federal court to reverse an arrest warrant for contempt and a $726,000 judgment imposed on him, arguing he was never properly served and had ceased working at Eletson at the time of the alleged sanctionable conduct....
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