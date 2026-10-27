CrowdStrike Wants Fed. Circ. To Ship Patent Case To Calif.
By Adam Lidgett ( October 27, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike wants the Federal Circuit to force a Texas federal judge to send a suit accusing it of infringing a series of patents owned by an arm of Arizona State University to California....
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