Courts Take On Lilly GLP-1 Ads, J&J Mesothelioma Trial, More
By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 27, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk Inc. can't preliminarily block allegedly deceptive ads by Eli Lilly & Co. comparing the rivals' GLP-1 medicines, a New Jersey federal court decided....
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