Starbucks Coffee Labels Draw Court's Scrutiny In Buyers' Suit
By Rachel Riley ( October 27, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge pushed back Tuesday against Starbucks' bid to dismiss a deceptive labeling lawsuit, suggesting the coffee giant's allegedly misleading commitment to 100% ethical sourcing — paired with statements on the back of coffee bags referencing supplier certification standards — was potentially enough to dupe an ordinary consumer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.