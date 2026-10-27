Ga. Panel Lets Lyft Escape Liability In Driver Assault Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( October 27, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate court ruled Tuesday that Lyft was properly dismissed from a suit by a passenger who was badly beaten by his driver, ruling that reports of unsafe driving and suspected drug or alcohol use did not make the driver's violent assault reasonably foreseeable....
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