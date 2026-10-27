Fla. Court Orders Trump Depo By Dec. 11 In $10B BBC Suit
By Carolina Bolado ( October 27, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge Tuesday ordered President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in his $10 billion defamation suit against the BBC over the broadcaster's documentary on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol....
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