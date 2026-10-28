Questions Remain In $1.5B Iraq, Turkey Feud, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson ( October 28, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Turkey is pressing a D.C. federal court to reject a magistrate judge's recommendation to enforce an arbitral award ordering it to pay some $1.47 billion in damages to Iraq, saying the judge wrongly analyzed the issue of interest and that the ultimate prevailing party still isn't clear....
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